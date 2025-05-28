Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 59.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 184.77% to Rs 41.52 croreNet profit of Madhav Copper declined 59.05% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 184.77% to Rs 41.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 281.30% to Rs 4.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 250.96% to Rs 124.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
