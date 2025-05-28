Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 93.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 170.65% to Rs 120.41 crore

Net profit of Elitecon International rose 93.81% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 170.65% to Rs 120.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 573.85% to Rs 32.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 423.60% to Rs 297.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

