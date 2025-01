Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.61% to Rs 12925.36 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 94.31% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 365.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 12925.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17375.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12925.3617375.911.873.91177.46637.3724.44486.3420.78365.28

