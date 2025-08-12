DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.89% to Rs 493.84 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 46.21% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.89% to Rs 493.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 548.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.493.84548.078.8311.2636.7357.7426.4947.9316.8731.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News