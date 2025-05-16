DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit declines 15.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 736.79 crore

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries declined 15.93% to Rs 51.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 736.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.11% to Rs 185.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 2603.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2431.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

736.79597.262603.322431.2410.3814.0410.3310.6273.5586.68265.67258.8669.1782.29250.64244.6651.7361.53185.50181.67

