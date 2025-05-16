DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit declines 15.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 736.79 croreNet profit of DDev Plastiks Industries declined 15.93% to Rs 51.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 736.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.11% to Rs 185.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 2603.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2431.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content