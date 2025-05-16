Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 127.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.20% to Rs 84.23 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 127.72% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.20% to Rs 84.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.92% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 267.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

