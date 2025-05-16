Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 127.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 127.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 69.20% to Rs 84.23 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 127.72% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.20% to Rs 84.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.92% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 267.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales84.2349.78 69 267.12220.79 21 OPM %4.303.74 -4.413.78 - PBDT3.101.29 140 9.296.64 40 PBT2.790.96 191 8.085.29 53 NP2.301.01 128 6.663.99 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the March 2025 quarter

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 104.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.65% in the March 2025 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 12.85% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story