Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.83 crore

Mega Nirman & Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 6.97 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.830 0 6.970 0 OPM %-18.580 --10.330 - PBDT0.01-0.29 LP 0.10-0.51 LP PBT0-0.30 100 0.07-0.53 LP NP0-0.30 100 0.05-0.53 LP

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

