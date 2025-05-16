Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 114.21 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 11.86% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 114.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.20% to Rs 58.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.65% to Rs 398.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.21102.44 11 398.25214.52 86 OPM %17.0221.86 -22.5219.39 - PBDT25.9121.32 22 87.4134.97 150 PBT20.6817.61 17 70.5724.95 183 NP17.8315.94 12 58.5631.45 86

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

