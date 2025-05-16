Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 114.21 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 11.86% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 114.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.20% to Rs 58.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.65% to Rs 398.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

114.21102.44398.25214.5217.0221.8622.5219.3925.9121.3287.4134.9720.6817.6170.5724.9517.8315.9458.5631.45

