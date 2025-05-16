Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 104.56% in the March 2025 quarter

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 104.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 901.12 crore

Net profit of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust rose 104.56% to Rs 113.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 901.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 812.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.60% to Rs 398.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 285.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 3406.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2965.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales901.12812.36 11 3406.692965.55 15 OPM %81.7282.55 -88.3285.66 - PBDT392.69330.40 19 1544.961254.49 23 PBT119.7266.20 81 444.22315.02 41 NP113.8855.67 105 398.39285.37 40

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

