Deccan Cements reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 140.31 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements reported to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 140.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.140.31120.4614.361.8119.201.6612.46-5.459.07-4.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News