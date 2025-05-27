Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 164.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.73% to Rs 118.92 croreNet profit of Deccan Cements rose 164.12% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.73% to Rs 118.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.79% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.08% to Rs 526.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 799.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
