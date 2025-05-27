Blue Dart slides after Q4 PAT decline 29% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Blue Dart Express slipped 4.82% to Rs 6,837.05 after the company reported 29.09% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 77.78 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.13% YoY to Rs 1,417.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 81.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter, down 22.77% from Rs 104.94 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 16.14% to Rs 252.42 crore on an 8.58% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,720.18 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Balfour Manuel, managing director of Blue Dart, said, "Our focus in FY25 was on delivering consistency, maintaining service quality, and enhancing our offering strength with significant investments towards our aviation capabilities and infrastructure, an approach that will continue as we gear up for the future. With a long-term perspective on these investments, we remain committed to reinforcing our core, adopting technology for efficiency, and delivering reliable service. Several of these investments are frontloaded, and we anticipate upcoming business growth to drive cost optimization.

As we look ahead to FY26, we remain cautiously optimistic amid ongoing external uncertainties. Nonetheless, Blue Dart will continue to invest in expanding our network, advancing digital capabilities, and embedding sustainable practices to drive long-term operational strength to enhance service capabilities, deepen customer trust, and build operational resilience."

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to the necessary approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Also Read

Further, the companys board has also approved the appointment of Sagar Patil, Head of Corporate Accounts and Key Managerial Personnel, as Interim Chief Financial Officer (Interim CFO) with effect from 26 May 2025.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News