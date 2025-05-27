Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 12.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32238 shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, ITI Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2025.

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 12.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32238 shares. The stock gained 11.98% to Rs.5,745.40. Volumes stood at 53931 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 279.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.08% to Rs.5,307.00. Volumes stood at 5.57 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 111.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.87% to Rs.308.90. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 48.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.712.30. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia denies plans to lift alcohol ban ahead of 2034 World Cup

BSF maintains high alert along IB as Operation Sindoor continues, says IG

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex tanks 800 pts, Nifty below 24,800; Auto, FMCG, IT top drag

Sanlam invests Rs 105 crore for 23% stake in Shriram Group's AMC arm

'Small-eyed Ganesh idols come from abroad': PM urges Indians to buy local

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd clocked volume of 52.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.37% to Rs.1,182.20. Volumes stood at 7.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Dart slides after Q4 PAT decline 29% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) drops as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 77 cr

Bayer CropScience spurts after Q4 PAT rises 49% YoY

HCL Technologies recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

Bharti Airtel launches entertainment packs for prepaid customers

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story