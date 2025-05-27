Volumes soar at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 12.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32238 shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, ITI Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2025.

Bayer CropScience Ltd clocked volume of 12.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32238 shares. The stock gained 11.98% to Rs.5,745.40. Volumes stood at 53931 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 279.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.08% to Rs.5,307.00. Volumes stood at 5.57 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 111.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.87% to Rs.308.90. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 48.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.712.30. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd clocked volume of 52.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.37% to Rs.1,182.20. Volumes stood at 7.94 lakh shares in the last session.

