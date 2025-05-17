Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 47.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 22.20 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 47.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.58% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 76.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.2026.7176.0677.277.8812.587.198.881.882.824.724.811.492.503.143.540.871.661.952.31

