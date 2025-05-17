GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 380.74 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 49.72% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 380.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.43% to Rs 80.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1188.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1018.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content