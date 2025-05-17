Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 16.65 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 22.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 54.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.6521.2554.2653.22-39.1631.95-0.0710.84-23.10-7.88-64.55-49.75-23.71-8.30-66.90-51.43-22.31-5.79-68.72-51.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News