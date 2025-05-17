Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 16.65 crore

Net Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 22.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 54.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.6521.25 -22 54.2653.22 2 OPM %-39.1631.95 --0.0710.84 - PBDT-23.10-7.88 -193 -64.55-49.75 -30 PBT-23.71-8.30 -186 -66.90-51.43 -30 NP-22.31-5.79 -285 -68.72-51.34 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.10% in the March 2025 quarter

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 145.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 54.56% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story