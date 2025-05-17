KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 60.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 60.47% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.64% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 40.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9.8312.7740.5062.09-2.44-21.14-13.90-14.820.731.573.114.350.110.980.701.440.340.860.690.22

