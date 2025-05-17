Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.04% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.04% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.451.63 -11 6.537.03 -7 OPM %6.217.98 -7.507.82 - PBDT0.150.23 -35 0.750.79 -5 PBT0.120.20 -40 0.620.66 -6 NP0.150.14 7 0.500.49 2

