Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.04% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.04% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

