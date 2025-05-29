DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 165.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 286.37 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers rose 165.46% to Rs 31.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 286.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 243.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.46% to Rs 43.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 827.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 788.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

286.37243.21827.36788.7622.1814.2114.9613.0054.2928.26104.7380.5842.3016.4855.3535.5131.5111.8743.6326.21

