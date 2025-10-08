Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit rises 1165.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1016.67% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Deep Diamond India rose 1165.00% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1016.67% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.350.3096.4243.333.390.253.380.252.530.20

