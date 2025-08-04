Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.59% to Rs 199.50 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 58.72% to Rs 58.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 61.59% to Rs 199.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.199.50123.4640.9040.9890.9058.9277.8549.1058.8237.06

