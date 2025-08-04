Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 5280.88 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement rose 130.67% to Rs 642.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 278.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 5280.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5123.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5280.885123.9625.2318.091522.301010.11868.49305.85642.66278.61

