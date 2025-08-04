Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 526.60 crore

Net loss of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 526.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 483.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.526.60483.344.278.3122.7739.88-9.027.81-10.472.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News