Marico consolidated net profit rises 8.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Marico rose 8.62% to Rs 504.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 464.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 3259.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2643.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3259.002643.0020.1023.69701.00646.00656.00605.00504.00464.00

