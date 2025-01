Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.89% to Rs 154.83 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 60.51% to Rs 43.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 47.89% to Rs 154.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 104.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.154.83104.6943.1138.2272.0446.2361.5937.2543.6127.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News