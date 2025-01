Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 3.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 79.15 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals declined 3.22% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 79.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.79.1567.7413.8717.5410.0810.807.578.386.626.84

