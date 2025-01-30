Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 7.03 crore

Net profit of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.035.991.994.170.150.250.040.020.130

