Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 295.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 295.64% to Rs 492.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 116.60% to Rs 3457.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1596.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3457.291596.1820.8810.73778.86208.37689.81134.47492.69124.53

