Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 405.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 405.02% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.76% to Rs 126.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.1689.6313.529.8216.217.7311.132.4711.062.19

