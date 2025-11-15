Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 25.75 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 5.85% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 25.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.7524.9515.8814.394.024.242.362.741.771.88

