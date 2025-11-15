Medico Intercontinental reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.03% to Rs 20.40 crore

Net loss of Medico Intercontinental reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.03% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.4036.45-4.367.43-2.362.53-4.312.33-1.651.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News