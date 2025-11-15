Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 87.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.96% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods declined 87.11% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 71.96% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.8245.7212.5615.730.632.560.372.430.292.25

