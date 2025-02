Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit rises 52.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 130.55 crore

Net profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India rose 52.82% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 130.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.130.55106.9923.0721.0522.9215.5321.4714.0216.2610.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News