Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.9711.10-0.864.590.530.570.200.270.190.20

