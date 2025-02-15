Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 15.21 crore

Net profit of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.210 0 OPM %0.590 -PBDT0.95-1.03 LP PBT0.94-1.03 LP NP0.94-1.03 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Slesha Commercial standalone net profit rises 6200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

MRC Agrotech standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Madhav Copper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Genesis Deve. & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story