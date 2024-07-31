Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors delivers RV400 bikes to Floramax

Revolt Motors delivers RV400 bikes to Floramax

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Revolt Motors announced the delivery of RV400 bikes to the employees of Floramax as part of corporate sales. This significant purchase underscores the growing shift towards sustainable mobility solutions in the corporate sector.

Floramax, established in 2021, is a Korba-based company, specializing in retail and the sale of apparel and fast-moving consumer goods at competitive prices. The company is dedicated to empowering women through employment opportunities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision to choose Revolt Motors was driven by the attractive low EMI, zero down payment, and the economical running cost of the RV400, which offers an impressive range of 150 km on a single charge. These bikes will be used by Floramax's sales executives for their daily field operations, enhancing efficiency and reducing the company's carbon footprint.

Floramax also expressed intentions to purchase more RV400 bikes, aiming to replace their existing ICE bikes with electric alternatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: PV Sindhu bags 2nd win; Lakshya Sen in action soon

Stock Market LIVE updates: MidCaps shine in listless trade; Polycab, Yes Bank up 3%; Rail shares dip

Data breach cost for Indian organisations up 39% since 2020: IBM report

Household savings take a hit, Rs 60,000 crore lost annually in F&O segments

Coaching centre death: Why is the SUV driver blamed for MCD's inefficiency?

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story