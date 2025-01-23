Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5; counting on March 8

Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 8. The 70-member Delhi Assembly's term is set to end on February 23.

In keeping with tradition, Delhi will witness single-phase polling. Over 13,033 polling stations are being prepared to accommodate more than 1.55 crore registered voters. The election is shaping up to be a fierce three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals AAP will seek a third consecutive term, leveraging its stronghold in the city-state. Meanwhile, the Congress is looking to stage a comeback, and the BJP aims to break AAPs dominance and strengthen its influence in the national capital.

A total of 699 candidates are contesting the Delhi elections, a marginal increase from the 672 candidates who participated in the 2020 Assembly polls

In addition to the Delhi polls, by-elections for two Assembly constituenciesMilkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Naduwill also take place on February 5.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News