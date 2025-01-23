JD(U) sacks Manipur unit chief amid speculation over BJP ties

In a move aimed at addressing growing speculation regarding its alliance with the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on Wednesday sacked its Manipur unit president, Ksh. Biren Singh, citing disciplinary issues.

Speaking to the media, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan clarified that Singhs removal was due to "indiscipline" and reiterated the partys unwavering commitment to supporting the BJP-led government in Manipur and across the country. Ranjan emphasized that the JD(U) remains a steadfast ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The development follows Ksh. Biren Singhs controversial claims earlier in the day. Singh asserted that the JD(U) had withdrawn its support for the BJP-led government in Manipur. He also claimed that the decision had been formally communicated to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Adding to the intrigue, Singh stated that the lone JD(U) MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, would now sit with the opposition in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The JD(U)s official stance, as articulated by Ranjan, appears to refute these claims, signaling an internal rift within the partys state unit. Observers suggest that the sacking of Ksh. Biren Singh is part of the partys effort to maintain cohesion and reinforce its alliance with the BJP amidst ongoing political turbulence in the northeastern state.

However, the withdrawal, is unlikely to impact the stability of the BJP-led government. The BJP holds a comfortable majority with 37 seats and is supported by five MLAs from the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) and three independents.

