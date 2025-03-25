Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the 2025-26 budget in the Delhi Assembly today. This marks the first budget of the newly formed BJP-led government in the capital.

The Rs 1 lakh crore budget focuses on sectoral growth and infrastructure development. A capital expenditure of over Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated, nearly double that of the previous year. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a flagship scheme supporting women, has received an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore. Additionally, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for establishing Atal Canteens at 100 locations across Delhi.

The Chief Minister described the budget as historic, stating that it aims to make Delhi a global infrastructure hub. The budget will be discussed in the Assembly tomorrow, with the session set to continue until March 28.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces change in directorate

Dollar index at 3-week high

Bajel Projects gains on securing 'large' order from MPPTCL

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story