Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the 2025-26 budget in the Delhi Assembly today. This marks the first budget of the newly formed BJP-led government in the capital.

The Rs 1 lakh crore budget focuses on sectoral growth and infrastructure development. A capital expenditure of over Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated, nearly double that of the previous year. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a flagship scheme supporting women, has received an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore. Additionally, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for establishing Atal Canteens at 100 locations across Delhi.

The Chief Minister described the budget as historic, stating that it aims to make Delhi a global infrastructure hub. The budget will be discussed in the Assembly tomorrow, with the session set to continue until March 28.

