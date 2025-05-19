Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 452.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 452.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 452.94% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.04% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 8.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.201.71 29 8.528.14 5 OPM %49.55-8.77 -36.038.11 - PBDT1.09-0.15 LP 3.071.45 112 PBT1.09-0.15 LP 3.071.37 124 NP0.940.17 453 2.512.04 23

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

