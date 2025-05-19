Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 452.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 452.94% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.04% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 8.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.201.718.528.1449.55-8.7736.038.111.09-0.153.071.451.09-0.153.071.370.940.172.512.04

