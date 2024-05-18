Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhivery reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 1878.77 crore

Net Loss of Delhivery reported to Rs 96.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 117.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 1878.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1722.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 167.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 812.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 7454.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6658.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1878.771722.78 9 7454.086658.66 12 OPM %2.720.91 -2.38-5.84 - PBDT147.1775.21 96 565.16-144.02 LP PBT-39.23-106.19 63 -94.07-800.99 88 NP-96.29-117.50 18 -167.97-812.30 79

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

