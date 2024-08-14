Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 21.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.30% to Rs 15.28 croreNet profit of Delphi World Money declined 21.02% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.30% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.2822.57 -32 OPM %7.5316.97 -PBDT4.946.65 -26 PBT4.746.44 -26 NP3.574.52 -21
