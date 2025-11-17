Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 1458.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.15% to Rs 5.12 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money rose 1458.82% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.15% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

