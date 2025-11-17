Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 115.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 219.39% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 115.79% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 219.39% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.130.9817.5712.240.550.230.550.230.410.19

