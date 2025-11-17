Garg Acrylics standalone net profit rises 118.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 416.98 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics rose 118.42% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 416.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.416.98409.275.845.7911.2110.621.921.441.660.76

