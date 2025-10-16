Delta Corp standalone net profit declines 48.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 131.05 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp declined 48.92% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 131.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.131.05145.7828.1335.9440.8366.6832.5958.3822.4143.87

