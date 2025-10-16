Angel One consolidated net profit declines 49.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 1201.76 crore

Net profit of Angel One declined 49.99% to Rs 211.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 1201.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1514.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1201.761514.7134.5744.35324.65597.68294.00572.08211.73423.37

