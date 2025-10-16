Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 536.67 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 29.26% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 536.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.536.67512.7415.0716.82102.60120.5526.2139.7618.2525.80

