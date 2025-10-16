Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 21.09 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 64.10% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.0918.4710.298.501.531.200.780.470.640.39

