Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 497.81 crore

Net profit of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 40.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 95.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 497.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1825.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.497.811825.18-0.10-9.8374.84-79.2541.25-147.8140.68-95.84

